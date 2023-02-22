CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft projects Texas RB Bijan Robinson to the Eagles

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is one of the top prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class.

Some draft analysts, such as ESPN’s Matt Miller, have Robinson rated as high as the No. 5 overall player in the class. It’s clear the Texas running back possesses rare talent, but NFL teams are not often inclined to selected a ball carrier early in the first round anymore.

Still, it’s hard to ignore the fact that Robinson is a do-it-all player that doesn’t have many weaknesses in his game. As we inch closer to April, it seems likely for the former Longhorn will be selected anywhere from picks 15-32.

In CBS Sports’ latest mock draft, the Philadelphia Eagles land Robinson with the No. 31 overall pick.

Robinson running behind the league’s best offensive line? Sounds like a blast for Philadelphia. Not so much for Eagles opponents. – Chris Trapasso

Philadelphia is becoming a common destination for Robinson in many NFL mock drafts. Detroit, Baltimore and Buffalo are other likely landing spots as of late.

