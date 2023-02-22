CBS Sports latest mock NFL Draft has Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud falling

We all know the NFL Draft is rapidly approaching and many of the experts guesses as to where Ohio State and other starts will end up is just conjecture at the moment.

What really stands out is when any analyst deviates from the supposed normal and has some radical selections. That’s exactly what happened with CBS Sports Chris Trapasso.

First, let’s set the parameters for his mock draft. He has free agent quarterbacks Derek Carr signing with the New York Jets, Ryan Tannehill signing with the New Orleans Saints and Jimmy Garoppolo signing with the Tennessee Titians.

Also involved in the the equation is quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and Lamar Jackson traded to the Atlanta Falcons.

With that out of the way, find out which three quarterbacks Trapasso has going ahead of Buckeye C.J. Stroud and were his two teammates, tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba get selected along with my reaction to each of the picks.

No. 1: Indianapolis Colts - Quarterback Anthony Richardson

https://twitter.com/jordan_reid/status/1628439240064262145?s=61&t=zT3HH2AkCRDcj1Xc5Pb1sw

Reaction

Excuse me? I do expect that Indy will make a move upward in the draft and select a quarterback but Richardson is not the one. Owner Jim Irsay has already mentioned [autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag] as his top quarterback and taking Richardson over him and Stroud makes zero sense.

No.2: Houston Texans - Quarterback Bryce Young

bryce young mixtape pic.twitter.com/Hyl7cp8F2W — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) February 21, 2023

Reaction

You have to think that the Texans would be ecstatic about this situation. They wouldn’t have to move anywhere to get the top overall player on many teams draft board. Young would immediately be their starter.

No. 5: Carolina Panthers - Quarterback Will Levis

Will Levis had 23 INTs the past two seasons… here are 7 of them pic.twitter.com/aAZgqg4GXj — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) February 21, 2023

Reaction

I still just don’t get the fascination with Levis. He couldn’t beat out an average [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] at Penn State and didn’t exactly light up SEC defenses the past two years. Please, anyone, give me a rational reason why a team should draft Levis over Stroud.

No. 8: Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback C.J. Stroud

When it comes to making NFL level throws from the pocket, no one does it better than CJ Stroud. My scouting report: pic.twitter.com/CnxgnGJaA3 — Nico (@elitetakes_) February 20, 2023

Reaction

The Ravens would be moving away from what their current offense looks like to a much more pro-style attack that fits Stroud’s strengths. New offensive coordinator [autotag]Todd Monken[/autotag] saw what his potentially new quarterback could do in the Peach Bowl. If Monken can make magic with [autotag]Stetson Bennett[/autotag], imagine what he could do with Stroud. It’s way too low for Stroud to get selected and would be a huge win for any team with a quarterback need picking in this area.

No. 11: Tennessee Titans - Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Ohio State LT Paris Johnson on the screen 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/bOHhQdbCq5 — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 10, 2023

Reaction

Johnson Jr. should be the first tackle off the board and he is. Trapasso might have been a bit wild with his earlier picks, but this one is solid.

No. 23: Minnesota Vikings - Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Reaction

Pairing JSN with [autotag]Justin Jefferson[/autotag] and that duo could turn out to be the envy of many NFL franchises. The Vikings would add to an offense that was seventh overall in total yardage last season. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if JSN can stay healthy, he could join former Buckeyes [autotag]Garrett Wilson[/autotag] and [autotag]Chris Olave[/autotag] as 1,000 yard receivers in their first year in the league.

