CBS Sports’ Josh Pate has high praise for Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is entering its second season with Luke Fickell at the helm and Josh Pate, host of the Late Kick podcast, is a big fan of the head coach.

Pate evaluated the strength of the Big Ten moving forward as the conference expands ahead of the 2024 campaign. He points out that the conference has put added pressure on their programs to take football “more seriously” in recent years, explaining how the mid-tier teams were the focal point.

When using Wisconsin as an example, he points out how Wisconsin went from 58th to 23rd in the last two recruiting cycles. He goes on to praise Luke Fickell for his ability to evaluate talent and uses his success at Cincinnati to support his claim.

The Badgers went 7-6 in year one under Fickell and they’ll face a rather tough schedule in 2024, but compared to where they were before his hiring, Wisconsin is in a better spot now.

“When you’ve got Luke Fickell as your head coach, it’s great if they’re recruiting well, because you already know they’re excellent at evaluation." 🗣️ @LateKickJosh says Wisconsin is one of the Big Ten teams on the rise in recruiting @Badger247 pic.twitter.com/Ur0IhmWIkX — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire