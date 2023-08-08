CBS Sports: Josh Allen to Hall of Fame? Still premature

The NFL introduced the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class over the weekend. In total, Canton welcomed nine new members to the exclusive club.

When it comes to the Hall of Fame, quarterbacks being selected for it is always a topic of interest. The NFL certainly has some future Hall members currently playing in the league.

Is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen amongst that group?

CBS Sports says not so fast.

Following the NFL’s Hall of Fame weekend, the outlet placed some of football’s best throwers into tiers relating to their likelihood of making the Hall of Fame one day. Allen was placed in the category of “premature possibilities.”

Here’s the breakdown on Allen:

Allen’s still searching for his first AFC title, but the Bills haven’t missed the playoffs since he became a full-time starter, and he’s had three straight seasons with 4,200+ yards and 35+ TDs, all while approaching the top 10 all-time list for QB rushing yards. He’s the closest thing to Mahomes in terms of total-package play-making; he just needs the big-game results.

Despite successes thus far is his career, placing Allen in a premature status is a fair assessment. He has dazzled onlookers with his arm and legs in the pros, however, the successes (or lack thereof) with the Bills have left something to be desired. Unfortunately, that gets factored in.

In addition, Allen’s placement in the premature category is logical because he does go alongside some other prominent NFL QBs as well. Fact is, they’re all just… too young to make a judgment on.

Others considered in the same potential HOF level include:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire