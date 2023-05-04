CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein has MSU basketball in top 5 of his updated 2023-24 rankings

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports is really high on the Spartans entering the 2023-24 season.

Rothstein released an updated batch of his “Rothstein 45” preseason rankings for the 2023-24 season, and he has the Spartans near the top of the list. Michigan State comes in at No. 3 on Rothstein’s list, behind only No. 1 Duke and No. 2 Purdue.

Other Big Ten teams listed in Rothstein’s rankings includes: Northwestern (No. 23), Maryland (No. 24), Wisconsin (No. 36), Illinois (No. 38) and Rutgers (No. 41).

Check out the complete rankings from Rothstein by clicking on the tweet below:

The ROTHSTEIN 45 has been updated following Hunter Dickinson's commitment to Kansas. TOP 10: 1. Duke

2. Purdue

3. Michigan State

4. UConn

5. Kansas

6. Marquette

7. Creighton

8. Alabama

9. FAU

10. Arkansashttps://t.co/wPA1a25mof — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire