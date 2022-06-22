CBS Sports: Jets should still upgrade at linebacker before 2022

CBS Sports thinks the New York Jets still need to add to their linebacker position before the 2022 NFL season begins. Naming a remaining “need” for every team in the league as the offseason rolls on, that position was the selection for New York.

The outlet makes a convincing point.

The Jets are heavily depending upon CJ Mosley and Quincy Williams in the middle.

Williams has set the bar high for himself already this year by saying he’ll make the Pro Bowl. Mosley also expressed confidence in their tandem moving forward.

Saying and doing are two different things.

However, the other issue to look out for is in the middle of the defensive line. Mosley did shine at times, notching 12 tackles for loss against the run in 2021 according to Pro Football Focus. But New York did not re-sign their best run defender on the defensive front in Foley Fatukasi.

Will that cause problems for the Jets and their linebackers?

CBS Sports predicts maybe. But the team can prove otherwise.

Here’s how the outlet broke down the Jets’ linebackers:

Few teams did as much to upgrade their roster this offseason as the New York Jets. They upgraded at edge rusher, cornerback, safety, wide receiver, running back and tight end. The one spot that was hardly addressed is one valuable in Robert Saleh’s defense, but widely considered insignificant — linebacker. San Francisco’s defense corralled opposing offenses with a wide 9 front because they had talented players like Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw to handle all that was filtered inside. New York is relying upon a converted safety (Hamsah Nasirildeen), Jaguar cast-off (Quincy Williams) and the once highly-regarded C.J. Mosley to fulfill those same obligations.

