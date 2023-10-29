CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has Texas playing Georgia in CFP projection

Texas is 7-1 heading into November, their best start since 2008 where they finished the season 12-1.

With the College Football Playoff committee releasing its initial ranking on Tuesday, Texas is unlikely to be in the top four. That does not mean the Longhorns can’t finish the season with a chance to sneak into the playoffs though.

The Longhorns have four games left on the schedule and three of those will be played in Texas. The most challenging game will be this coming week when the red-hot Kansas State Wildcats travel down to Austin.

If Texas can beat Kansas State, it’s likely for Steve Sarkisian’s team to end the season with an 11-1 overall record and reach the Big 12 Championship game.

According to a recent playoff projection by Jerry Palm from CBS Sports, Texas and Georgia are expected to play against each other in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. In what is expected to be a thrilling end to the college football season, here are Palm’s remaining picks.

Sugar Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Texas

Georgia, one of the top ranked college football teams in the country, are predicted to have an undefeated regular season. With a roster full of talented players and a head coach who has led the team to success in recent years, the Bulldogs are expected to maintain their position at the top of the rankings. CBS Sports also predicts Texas will emerge victorious in the remaining games on their schedule. Despite the potential absence of star quarterback Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns are still viewed as a formidable opponent.

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs No. 3 Florida State

CBS Sports predicts that Michigan will defeat their upcoming opponent, Ohio State, which is considered one of the greatest rivalries in college football. This projection indicates that Michigan will make it to the playoffs for the second year in a row. Additionally, Palm anticipates Florida State will not suffer a loss this season, which is highly probable when considering their schedule.

New Year's Six bowl games

Fiesta Bowl: Washington vs Air Force

Orange Bowl: Louisville vs Ohio State

Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs Penn State

Cotton Bowl: Alabama vs Oregon

