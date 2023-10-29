CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm sets up Year 2 coaches duel in bowl projections

LSU was inactive this weekend after a shutout win over Army in Week 8, and now this team’s season will largely come down to next weekend’s contest against Alabama.

With a win, the Tigers would have a good shot at winning the SEC West, reaching the New Year’s Six and would even have an outside shot at the College Football Playoff.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm isn’t quite as optimistic in his latest projections after Week 9. He has LSU heading to the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa to take on Miami, setting up a matchup between second-year coaches in Brian Kelly and Mario Cristobal.

While LSU has designs on a better finish to the season, it would certainly be an intriguing matchup.

