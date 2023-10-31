CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm issues predictions for first CFP rankings

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings are set to be released Tuesday night as we enter the month of November and Week 10 of the college football season.

We’ll know how the top 25 looks soon enough, but in the meantime, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm issued his prediction for what the rankings will look like. He disagrees slightly with the current polls, which have LSU sitting at No. 13 across the board.

Instead, Palm has LSU at No. 12 in his CFP rankings prediction. Here’s what he had to say about coach Brian Kelly’s group, which takes on Alabama on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers have basically had two weeks off with an actual bye last week and a 62-0 shellacking of Army the week prior. It’s all about being as fresh and healthy as possible for the trip to Alabama. If the Tigers win, it will create a three-way tie in the SEC West with the Tide and Ole Miss — all three teams would have a win and loss among the group.

The initial CFP rankings will be released Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

