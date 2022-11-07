CBS Sports has an intriguing bowl game prediction for Florida

Florida football scored an important win on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station — its first road victory of the season — that helped bring the team’s overall record back above .500 while notching its second win in Southeastern Conference play this season.

While the triumph came over a short-handed squad that has absolutely collapsed under high expectations in 2022 it nonetheless was the kind of outcome that the program could build on — especially given that this was the second-straight game that the Gators came out of the halftime locker room looking dominant.

With Week 10 of college football now in the books, it is now time to look ahead at the possible matchups come bowl season, including that of the Orange and Blue. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm is among the many who have presented their projections over the past several weeks, and this time around, he sees the Gators facing the Illinois Illini in the ReliaQuest Bowl — formerly known as the Outback Bowl — on Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Florida.

Last week, Palm had Florida facing the Washington Huskies in the Las Vegas Bowl, a destination that has been a popular prediction for the Gators not just at CBS Sports, but other media outlets as well.

Billy Napier’s squad can continue to climb up the bowl ladder with a win on Saturday against the South Carolina Gamecocks at home in the Swamp. Kickoff for the Senior Day matchup is slated for 4 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire