CBS Sports grades LSU’s win over Grambling in Week 2

LSU was not expected to have a competitive game against an FCS HBCU opponent in Grambling for Saturday’s Week 2 home opener. If you could find a betting point spread on the game, it was generally at around 55 or 56 points.

There’s only so much that can be gleaned from games like that, but LSU’s dominating 72-10 victory was certainly what you want to see. The offense was clicking as Jayden Daniels threw a career-best five touchdowns (all of which came in the second half) and running back Logan Diggs paced Tigers backs in his debut in Baton Rouge.

The defense left something to be desired early in the game but ultimately tightened up as well.

There were still things to clean up, but LSU’s performance ultimately earned it a B+ grade from CBS Sports.

LSU’s offense went over, around and through Grambling in a 72-10 win, its first of the season. However, per my made-up rules for this story, teams can’t get an ‘A’ against FCS opponents

Fair enough.

LSU will face tougher tests than Grambling as the season goes on, starting with its SEC opener in Week 3. The Tigers will open league play on the road against Mississippi State on Saturday in what will be a morning kickoff.

