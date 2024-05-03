CBS Sports grades Florida football’s 2024 transfer portal class

College football NCAA transfer portal came to a close this week after a stretch that saw plenty of players move on to what they hope will be greener pastures elsewhere. Among the teams to benefit from the de facto free agency system were the Florida Gators, who managed to restock a few voids on the roster.

With the dust now settled, CBS Sports writer Clint Brewster gave out his grades for 12 “household programs” with the Orange and Blue receiving a B-minus for its efforts.

“The Gators focused on defense in the transfer portal, and two players on the backend stand out with great experience from elite programs in Asa Turner (No. 284) from Washington and Trikweze Bridges (No. 205) from Oregon. Both have multi-year starting experience with nice production,” Brewster begins.

“Jameer Grimsley (No. 98) was a Top247 cornerback prospect in the 2024 class who originally signed with Alabama and was released from his NLI after Nick Saban retired,” he continues. “Linebacker Grayson Howard (No. 96) and defensive tackle Joey Slackman (No. 49) have draft potential.”

Florida hosts the Miami Hurricanes for the season opener inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Aug. 31. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

