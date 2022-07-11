CBS Sports: Giants have fourth-worst roster in NFL

The New York Giants are in the midst of overhauling their roster after years of excessive losing. New general manager Joe Schoen is just beginning to put his stamp on the team, so it will take some time for them to get into contention.

They are still near the bottom of the NFL when it comes to talent as illustrated in a recent article from Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, who ranks the Giants’ roster 29th out of 32 teams.

“How much of a boost do all their prospective play-makers get from Brian Daboll’s entrance at head coach? Because for all the upside offered by Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney in recent years, they’ve delivered pretty pitifully. Perhaps Daboll will finally integrate Jones’ mobility into the offense, and capitalize on the big-play size (Golladay) and speed (Toney) of his targets, but until we see that happen, with an O-line still in transition, it’s hard to trust them with the ball.”

The Giants’ defense needed less tuning than their offense but salary cap constraints forced them to sever ties with several key veterans in their secondary (James Bradberry, Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers) which has weakened them considerably heading into this season.

The pass rush, however, should be a lot better with some new faces and a new coordinator in Wink Martindale.

“Kayvon Thibodeaux should certainly enliven their front seven, which already boasts foundational pieces in Azeez Ojulari and Dexter Lawrence, but the back half remains a major question mark, especially with former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry now out of the picture. New general manager Joe Schoen made clear in his actions this offseason that 2022 was more about deconstructing the lineup than building a new one.”

Giants fans should not take this ranking as a slight. You need to take a step back sometimes to get your footing to go forward.

That is what Schoen is doing. He has set the Giants’ cap situation straight after years of excesses and it’s going to be a rough ride for a year or two before they begin to reap the benefits of his plan.

