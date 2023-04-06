CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish has MSU outside top 10 in ‘never-too-early’ rankings for 2023-24

Gary Parrish of CBS isn’t as high on the Spartans compared to others in his field of work.

Michigan State has been a common top 10 team in the way-too-early rankings released for the 2023-24 season this week. However, Parrish doesn’t have them that high. He has the Spartans just outside the top 10 at No. 11.

Of the Big Ten, Parrish has the Spartans as his second-highest team behind only Purdue at No. 2. No other Big Ten teams were in his rankings.

Check out what Parrish had to say about Michigan State and his complete rankings by clicking on the tweet below:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL RANKINGS: The 2023-24@CBSSports Preseason Top 25 And 1 has published. Version 1.0. 1. UConn

2. Purdue

3. Marquette

4. Miami

5. Florida Atlantic

6. Creighton

7. Alabama

8. Duke

9. UCLA

10. Kansashttps://t.co/J6xuUfHGCt — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) April 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire