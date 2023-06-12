CBS Sports forecasts Auburn’s permanent opponents in a nine-game format

The long-awaited decision regarding the future of SEC football scheduling was revealed last week by the league office.

The SEC will keep its’ traditional eight-game format while disposing of divisions. The top two teams at the end of the regular season will meet at the SEC Championship Game at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The format will be used in 2024, with the possibility of changing in 2025 and beyond. If the conference were to go to a nine-game schedule in 2025, what would that look like?

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Never fear, CBS Sports has taken the time to forecast each permanent fixture to each SEC team’s schedule based on the same model that the Big Ten has promoted with the addition of UCLA and USC. In Auburn’s case, CBS Sports has included two of Auburn’s historical rivals, plus a positive from a geographical standpoint.

Here’s a look at CBS Sports’ picks for Auburn’s three permanent opponents based on a hypothetical nine-game schedule:

CBS Sports’ David Cobb feels that having Mississippi State on Auburn’s yearly schedule will offset the challenging gauntlet that Alabama and Georgia provide.

Advertisement

Alabama and Georgia are obvious permanent rivals for Auburn because they are among the most storied rivalries in the conference. However, it’s a brutal draw given how dominant those squads are. To compensate, a Mississippi State program that should be among the most beatable in the conference starts out as Auburn’s two-play partner.

This projection will be challenging for Auburn, but when is the last time that the Tigers had a favorable schedule? It is a sin for Alabama and Georgia to not be featured on Auburn’s schedule despite both programs’ recent success. Mississippi State, although not sharing the same success as Alabama or Georgia, is no slouch either. The Bulldogs have beaten Auburn two seasons in a row, and are 5-5 against the Tigers over the last ten seasons.

In summary, having these three teams on Auburn’s permanent schedule will not give Auburn a break every season, but it is a great way to maintain Auburn’s top rivalry games, which will make fans and players alike happy.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Taylor on Twitter @TaylorJones__

Advertisement

More Football!

Auburn Tigers Snapshot Profile: No. 3 Kayin Lee Who are Auburn football's top offensive players according to Pro Football Focus? Jayln Crawford includes in Auburn in top four, will announce commitment this summer

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire