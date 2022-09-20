CBS Sports has Florida playing in this bowl game after Week 3 win vs USF

CBS Sports has updated their bowl projections for the 2022 college football postseason, with the Florida Gators projected to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl.

The Gator Bowl is currently scheduled to be played on December 30 in Jacksonville, Florida, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. EST.

The Gators are coming off a close 31-28 win against in-state opponent USF which saw the Orange and Blue improve to 2-1 on the season. There were some concerns after Saturday’s victory, which saw the Gators lead 24-10 in the second quarter, go down 28-24, and avoid overtime after a botched snap on a USF field goal attempt with 23 seconds left in the game.

Notre Dame is coming off their first win of the season, sneaking by California 24-17 in a game where the Irish were down 17-14 heading into the fourth quarter. They moved to 1-2 and have a tough schedule that includes games against BYU (Las Vegas), Clemson (Home), and USC (Away).

Florida and Notre Dame share more than a few characteristics this season. Both teams are led by head coaches in their first season with their respective teams, both teams played a high-profile game to start the season (Florida’s victory over Utah, Notre Dame’s loss to Ohio State), and both teams are underperforming relative to the standards of their passionate fanbases.

Notre Dame takes on North Carolina in Chapel Hill at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC. Florida takes on Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, where College GameDay is scheduled for Saturday morning and game time set for 3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS Sports. Tennessee native, Heisman trophy-winning quarterback and former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier will serve as the guest picker.

