CBS Sports has Florida’s Pearsall heading here via trade in NFL draft

NFL draft season is in the air as the spring’s biggest football event sits just two weeks away. Former college standouts have been working hard over the past few months to make their case in the annual amateur selection process, with many exceeding their prior expectations.

One such player is former Florida Gators wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who arrived two seasons ago via the transfer portal from the Arizona State Sun Devils. While his pair of campaigns with the Orange and Blue were both statistically solid and demonstrative of his intrinsic talents, his potential may have been overshadowed by an underperforming UF program.

Alas, since playing in the Senior Bowl and participating in the combine, Pearsall’s draft stock has risen significantly, to the point that he is now considered a consensus second-round pick.

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso published his seven-round NFL mock draft on Thursday, which placed the former Gator with the Indianapolis Colts in the second round at No. 55 overall via a trade with the Miami Dolphins. That would make Pearall the 11th wide receiver taken in the draft.

The 2024 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25, at 8 p.m. ET in Detroit, Michigan, at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. It continues on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, concludes on Saturday starting at noon ET and will be broadcast on the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

