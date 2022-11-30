CBS Sports’ final regular season re-rank has Gators in the top 50

The latest CBS Sports rankings saw Florida football drop one spot to No. 50 overall. They finished the regular season as the No. 9 team in the SEC

The Gators are coming off a 45-38 loss to their in-state rival Florida State, putting them at 6-6 to end the regular season, with five of their losses coming in SEC play. Florida’s performance was a microcosm of their season, as they started off strong and took a 41-21 lead into the half. They had a disastrous 3rd quarter that put them behind. A good fourth quarter was not enough to pull the Gators ahead in the end.

The offense finished as one of the better rushing offenses in the country. Montrell Johnson established himself as the power back in Napier’s system, but it was Trevor Etienne who truly shined this year. His explosiveness and speed made him a bright spot this season, and he will be the player to watch going into 2023.

Florida will find out their bowl opponent, at the earliest, on Sunday. The College Football Playoff Selection Show will announce the four playoff teams and the New Year’s Six participants on Sunday morning. After that, the individual bowls will announce their participants throughout the afternoon.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire