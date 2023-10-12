CBS Sports feeling bearish about Florida’s chances at South Carolina

Billy Napier and the Florida football team will be put to the test this weekend against another Southeastern Conference East division rival, the South Carolina Gamecocks. In a season that is teetering between success and failure by a razor-thin margin, every game is a must-win game from here on out.

Ahead of the Week 7 action around the SEC, CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee surveyed the conference landscape and submitted his predictions for each game. When it came to the Gators and Gamecocks matchup, he was a bit bearish on the Orange and Blue.

“The Gamecocks offensive line has been dreadful, but the Gators defensive front isn’t suited to exploit that weakness,” Sallee noted. “Because of that, quarterback Spencer Rattler will force Gators signal-caller Graham Mertz to win with his arm.

“Mertz won’t be able to do that, especially in a night game in Williams-Brice Stadium,” he continued. “Buckle up for a fun one as South Carolina will get the job done within the final five minutes.”

Florida travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for the big game on Saturday, Oct. 14. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire