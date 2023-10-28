CBS Sports expects Georgia win, but Florida will put up a fight

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs are on a collision course in Jacksonville on Saturday as the two Southeastern Conference rivals prepare for their annual matchup on neutral ground.

Ahead of the action in Week 9, CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee submitted his take on the SEC East grudge match in his publication’s predictions against the spread article. His conclusion was similar to others, in that he expects a game that is closer than the bookmakers are offering.

“Georgia is 1-5 against the spread this season, and that trend will continue this week against a Florida team can draw even with the Bulldogs in the race for the SEC East title if it can spring the upset” Sallee pointed out. “The Bulldogs offense will struggle a bit without Brock Bowers in the lineup, and that should allow Gators quarterback Graham Mertz to keep his team in the mix into the fourth quarter.

“In the end, the Dawgs’ depth and versatility will shine through, and they’ll get the win.”

Gators’s annual rivalry game against the Bulldogs will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on Oct. 28, with a kickoff time of 3:30 p.m. EDT set. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire