CBS Sports’ Emory Hunt thinks a Wisconsin Badger can win the Heisman this year

CBS Sports HQ’s Erik Kuselias, Emory Hunt, Mike McClure and Zack Cimini spent a segment last week discussing the ‘best bet for Big Ten player to win the Heisman’ in 2023.

Hunt is a former running back himself. So true to form, his selection was Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

“I’m tailing the running back here. You see that guy, he’s holding a football. Get it back to a [running] back,” Hunt said. “Braelon Allen is going to go over 2000 yards with a healthy passing game. So you know, if Wisconsin is going over [8.5 wins], you know they love and live by the run game. I know Phil Longo wants to air it out but man, you have a big dog in the backfield…You give him more space to run the football based on what he was doing prior to that with stacked boxes, he’s going to run crazy.”

While this result would be legendary in every sense of the word, it feels like a nearly-impossible conclusion. A running back has not won the award since Alabama’s Derrick Henry in 2015. Since that point, quarterback play and passing numbers have completely taken over the game and its record books.

Only two Wisconsin Badgers have won the Heisman: Alan Ameche in 1954 and Ron Dayne in 1999.

