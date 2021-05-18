CBS Sports’ early 2022 NFL mock draft has five Ohio State players included in first round

We’ve already seen a boatload of mocks for the distant future 2022 NFL draft, but we’re game when it comes to tracking Ohio State players and what the national media is saying. So, when CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards put out his first round mock draft, we were all eyes, ears, and tastebuds. After all, we’re thirsty fans just like you.

As is the case with most mock drafts we’ve seen at this point in the long shelf life, there are plenty of OSU players projected in the first round. In fact, Edwards has a whopping five Buckeye players projected in the first round. That’s a departure from 2021 when quarterback Justin Fields was the only Ohio State player selected on day one.

Ah yes, the universe might be restored after all. We shall see. These things have a way of changing drastically. Still, it’s worth looking at, so we’re going to go through each one and provide you with some watercooler talk, or whatever the equivalent is of that in these virtual, pandemic days of ours.

So, let’s get after it.

Garret Wilson, Wide Receiver – No. 8 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders

Watch: Ohio State quick strike for touchdown to pull within two scores

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) runs onto the field before playing the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

What Edwards Says

“I love Garrett Wilson. He has a natural ability to get open. There is still a lot of uncertainty in Las Vegas’ wide receiver room as they wait for players to develop.”

What We Say

Wilson has the potential to go in the first round, but this seems a bit high. Count us in the camp that believes the little more polished Chris Olave goes first from the dynamic OSU receiving duo.

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver – No. 16 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans

Ohio State vs. Clemson key Sugar Bowl matchup: Olave versus Kendrick

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (17) catches a pass for a touchdown against Clemson Tigers safety Nolan Turner (24) during the fourth quarter in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

What Edwards Says

“Tennessee signed Josh Reynolds in the offseason to replace Corey Davis but that may not be the end of the Titans’ pursuit to build depth at the position.”

What We Say

Receivers aren’t often taken in the early first-round these days, so this seems about right. However, two receivers being taken so early seems a bit of a longshot. There is a need there though, so we’ll see if things go unscripted in 2022.

Zach Harrison, Defensive End – No. 28 overall pick to the Detroit Lions

Ohio State Football: Way-too-early 2021 projected depth chart, defense

Nov 30, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (33) during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

What Edwards Says

“Zach Harrison has the talent to be taken in the first round but he hasn’t had the production. It will be interesting to see if he can put it all together this season.”

What We Say

We agree Harrison has the skills. We’ve seen a lot of mocks with him in the first round which means many expect him to have a breakout year. We’ve also seen other mock drafts put Tyreke Smith around here. If both play to that level, it bodes well for OSU’s defense this fall.

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle – No. 29 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens

Ohio State vs. Alabama key matchups: DT Garrett versus Alabama C Owens

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett celebrates after batting a pass and catching it for a touchdown during the second quarter. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Edwards Says

“Calais Campbell is a free agent next offseason and the AFC North franchise could be in the market for defensive line help.”

What We Say

Don’t get me wrong here; Haskell Garrett is one whale of a player in the middle, and he’s going to be healthier than he was last season. However, unless he has an unbelievable year wreaking havoc, he’s probably more of an early to mid-second-rounder. He’s got the talent and work ethic to get himself into the first round, so there’ a chance.

Sevyn Banks, Cornerback – No. 32 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Sevyn Banks (7) makes a hit to force Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) out of bounds during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Edwards Says

“Sevyn Banks has the talent to become the next Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round, but there is work to be done.”

What We Say

We agree. This would be a significant climb for anyone coming out of a very suspect secondary for Ohio State last year. While Banks could be that guy, I actually like Josh Proctor’s ability at safety to be the type to make this big of a jump instead of Banks. I’m in the minority on that one though.

