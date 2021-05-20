CBS Sports’ early 2022 NFL mock draft has five Ohio State players included in first round
CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards put out his first-round mock draft, five Ohio State players were listed. Garret Wilson, Wide Receiver – No. 8 to the Las Vegas Raiders. Chris Olave, Wide Receiver – No. 16 to the Tennessee Titans. Zach Harrison, Defensive End – No. 28 to the Detroit Lions. Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle – No. 29 to the Baltimore Ravens. Sevyn Banks, Cornerback – No. 32 to the Kansas City Chiefs