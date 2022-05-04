CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd: “Keep your eyes on Texas” in the Jordan Addison race

When rumors began to surface that Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison would enter the transfer portal, many reporters felt he was destined to join Lincoln Riley at USC due to a lucrative NIL deal.

However, once Addison’s name officially appeared in the portal on Tuesday, numerous Power Five programs more than likely reached out to the Biletnikoff award winner immediately.

Addison’s recruitment will likely turn into a bidding war between some of the biggest names in college football, and for good reason. He put together a historical sophomore season in 2021, hauling in 100 catches for 1,563 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Whether the Longhorns can do enough to beat out the Trojans or a program like Alabama is yet to be seen, but Texas has to be seen as a top destination due to Addison’s strong relationship with current wide receivers coach Brennan Marion.

CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd reported on Wednesday that Texas is squarely in the mix for the former Pitt wide receiver. USC could very well still be considered the frontrunner in his recruitment, but it’s promising to see Texas give it their best shot in this new NIL landscape.

Keep your eyes on Texas in the Jordan Addison race. The Horns are still believed to have a chance. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 4, 2022

