CBS Sports decreases Ravens’ marks when re-grading 2020 NFL draft

The Baltimore Ravens have been known as one of the best drafting teams in the NFL over the years, and their draft history has helped them be a competitive franchise during most seasons. They have had success finding players to contribute to their team not only in the early rounds, but in the mid-to-late rounds as well.

When re-grading Baltimore’s 2020 NFL draft, Pete Prisco of CBS Sports decreased the Ravens’ grade from their initial grading. Baltimore got an A grade at first, but three years later ended up at a B from Prisco, as he ran through what each pick has brought to the table at the NFL level.

“The Ravens had 10 picks and only two are not on the roster right now, while none of the misses were with their first five picks. The first miss was third-round offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who is now with the Giants. The other miss was fourth-round guard Ben Bredeson, who has started for the Giants. First-round pick Patrick Queen is a Ravens starter, but they did not pick up his fifth-year option and seemed to draft his replacement this year. Second-round runner J.K. Dobbins has been good, but injuries have limited him so far in his career. Third-round receiver Devin Duvernay has just been OK. Third-round defensive tackle Justin Madubuike is a starter, and third-round edge Malik Harrison has 19 starts in three seasons. The best value in this draft is defensive lineman Broderick Washington, who started nine games last season as a fifth-round pick. Seventh-round safety Geno Stone has been a nice player, who has also started.”

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire