CBS Sports college football expert Josh Pate ranks the SEC programs heading into 2024

The 2024 college football season is going to be one of the craziest we have ever seen due to conference realignment as well as the expansion to a 12-team playoff. The SEC will look different with the additions of both Texas and Oklahoma, but the Big Ten will be adding Oregon, Washington, USC, and UCLA with the PAC-12 essentially dissolving into two members.

There are going to be a lot of really high-quality teams in the Southeastern Conference so the race for one of the few playoff spots will be intense. CBS Sports college football analyst Josh Pate revealed his SEC power rankings heading into the 2024 season and the Alabama Crimson Tide were No. 2 on the list. Pate has been incredibly complimentary of new hire Kalen DeBoer and the work he has put in so far, but ultimately chose to give the top spot to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. However, we will know early on as the Dawgs travel to Tuscaloosa to open up SEC play.

Texas, LSU and Oklahoma round out the top five with Ole Miss surprisingly low at No. 6. It won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone that Vanderbilt rounds out the conference in the 16th spot.

Current SEC Program Power Rankings pic.twitter.com/nq0QW9ERAy — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) February 5, 2024

