CBS Sports cautions overreacting to the Iowa Hawkeyes’ new offense

Everyone and their mothers know that the success of the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ season once again rests squarely on the shoulders of their offense. A new offensive coordinator, Tim Lester, joins an offense that gets some key starters healthy. But, is that enough to enter the modern era of successful offensive football?

Iowa had their open practice inside Kinnick Stadium and it was the first glimpse for fans to see the new offense. The Hawkeyes made a point to show motion, spread sets, and more innovation than the past few years combined.

Despite the innovation, it was just spring ball. The Hawkeyes have to do this in live game action. Due to that, CBS Sports has planted the Iowa Hawkeyes’ new offense on their list of Big Ten spring football overreactions.

Tom Fornelli of CBS believes that the Hawkeyes actually having a modern offense is among the biggest overreactions across the conference.

The Hawkeyes finally have a modern college football offense: Coaching staffs make a point not to put too much on tape for opponents to see in spring games, but there was a sense that new Iowa offensive coordinator Tim Lester wanted to make sure Iowa fans knew this wasn’t going to be the same offense. Yes, those were three receiver sets you saw, with Iowa running out of 11 personnel (3 WR, 1 RB), and that was a lot more motion than Iowa fans are used to seeing. It’s beginning to look a lot like 2014 in Iowa City! Seriously, though, the changes Iowa showed in the playbook are encouraging, but there are still some key personnel questions. QB Cade McNamara was not a full participant this spring following his ACL injury, and Deacon Hill is in the transfer portal. – Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports

The large issue with Iowa’s offense, regardless of the scheme or play caller, has been, and appears to still be, the quarterback play. Cade McNamara tore his ACL last year and if spring ball is any indication, he appears a ways away from being game ready.

Deacon Hill, who was forced to play in a tough spot last season, has hit the transfer portal along with Tommy Poholsky, a walk-on. That leaves the Hawkeyes’ quarterback room very thin with just Marco Lainez behind Cade McNamara currently.

James Resar, a four-star signee in Iowa’s 2024 class, will join the Hawkeye quarterback room this summer.

Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire