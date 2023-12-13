CBS Sports calls Ohio State’s Ryan Day a ‘loser’ in 2023 college football season

You hate to see it. Wait, no you don’t.

For all of the chatter in Columbus the past few years that Michigan football has been talking a big talk while rectification was coming to the premier college football rivalry, it hasn’t come to fruition. And yet, the talk in the state of Ohio has been rampant, previously with good cause.

Ohio State had dominated the rivalry for nearly two decades, but in the COVID year, 2020, Ryan Day wrote a check his mouth couldn’t cash. He told his team that he hoped the Big Ten had a mercy rule because the Buckeyes would hang 100 on Michigan football. The teams didn’t play due to the Wolverines being decimated by COVID that year (Michigan canceled the Maryland game the week previous and the Iowa game the week after), but when the two teams returned to the field in 2021, the maize and blue surprised the scarlet and gray, 42-27.

The next year, at a Skull Session in Columbus, then-wide receivers coach (and current offensive coordinator) Brian Hartline spoke of how his team had been working in silence, assured that Michigan would succumb in The Horseshoe. 45-23 later, it wasn’t to be.

So, this year, with many in the Buckeye State assured that the rivalry would rightfully shift back to OSU, it came as a surprise when Michigan won, 30-24.

As a result of this year’s regular-season finale, mixed with Ryan Day’s odd outburst following his team’s win at Notre Dame, CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah picked Day as one of his ‘losers’ in his season-end winners and losers column.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day: An emotional post-game tirade directed at Lou Holtz was a defining moment Day’s 2023 season. Following a tough, physical win over Notre Dame, Day challenged any notion (and, with Holtz by name, any person claiming) that his team was soft. But for the third straight year against rival Michigan, Day couldn’t muscle the win he needed most. The last time Ohio State lost three straight games against Michigan was 1997. Following the season, Ohio State lost starting quarterback Kyle McCord to the transfer portal. Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, as well as running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, are NFL-caliber players, so their futures are uncertain. The Buckeyes are starting over on offense, which is the last thing Day needs as he enters the new era of the Big Ten on the hot seat.

It will be interesting to see how Ohio State fares this offseason. There’s no indication that Day is in danger of losing his job this year, but he ran off quarterback Kyle McCord with no evident replacement in sight, and though there are still a lot of high-level recruits coming in, there appears to be a lack of experienced playmakers that will be left on next year’s roster.

The same may be said of Michigan next year, but several key players have yet to make a public decision on whether or not they’re returning or departing for the NFL. If players such as J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards decide to come back, it could give the Wolverines a leg up in 2024 in Columbus.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire