CBS Sports calls Iowa Hawkeyes a 2024 College Football Playoff sleeper

The offense was one of college football’s favorite jokes in 2023. It was an easy target and one that the media ran with. Despite this, the Iowa Hawkeyes still won 10 games and were ranked for most of the season.

One way or another, head coach Kirk Ferentz finds a way to win games. It isn’t always pretty, but no one says you must be pretty when the wins add up. Moving forward into the new era with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, simply winning becomes even more important.

Being one of those teams that wins, the Hawkeyes find themselves among CBS Sports’ teams in 2024 that could make some noise in the new playoff.

At the end of his career, Kirk Ferentz is doing it with mirrors. That’s because, on the offensive side, it’s been a black hole. That might be the highest compliment to be paid for the Hawkeyes’ coach, who will turn 69 by next season’s kickoff. Iowa has won 10 games three times despite offenses that ranked 99th (2019), 121st (2021) and dead-last 133rd (2023). It took athletic director Beth Goetz to finally get rid of Ferentz’s son, Brian, as offensive coordinator. Kirk has said a replacement could come this week. Who are we to doubt Ferentz the Magician keeping the Hawks in contention? The addition of Alabama transfer, freshman All-American and Iowa native son Kadyn Proctor at offensive tackle via the transfer portal can’t be bad. – Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports

As of publication time, Iowa still has yet to name their new offensive coordinator and it has been a little bit of a drawn-out process. That said, whatever direction the Hawkeyes go would have to be some improvement, even if not much, as they literally cannot get worse on offense.

Iowa has a stout defense returning eight starters and is still led by one of the country’s best coordinators, Broyles Award-winning defensive coordinator Phil Parker. This unit will keep Iowa in games and give them chances to win.

If Kirk Ferentz can continue his winning ways and find something to squeeze out of the offense to improve production ever so slightly, they are a team that has the makings of disrupting things in 2024 and making some national noise.

