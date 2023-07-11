CBS Sports calls Anthony Richardson the Colts’ biggest X-factor

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and the Indianapolis Colts are hoping to develop rookie Anthony Richardson into a difference-making player at the game’s most important position.

Though there will be a steep learning curve and plenty of growing pains, especially in 2023, Richardson’s development is likely to have the biggest impact on the team’s success during his rookie season.

In naming the offensive X-factors for all 32 teams, CBS Sports landed on the No. 4 overall pick for the Colts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Richardson is a one-of-a-kind athlete, one of the most unique players ever to enter the league. How he’s able to make the transition to the NFL, and how immediately he’s able to translate that athleticism into production — whether on the ground or through the air — is the single-most important factor for the Colts’ offense this season.

It’s easy to say that teams will go as far as their quarterbacks will take them. That’s true for almost every team across the league. But Richardson is a true X-factor because it’s nearly impossible to project what his rookie season will look like.

If his development involves more growing pains than expected, the Colts are likely looking at another top-five selection in the next draft. If Richardson is able to develop at a quicker pace, the Colts could compete for a wild-card spot in the AFC.

We’ll get a better idea of how far along Richardson is when the preseason rolls around, but his development is very closely correlated to the team’s success in 2023.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire