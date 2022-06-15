CBS Sports: Bruce Smith on list of top-10 defender in NFL history

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
Hall of Famer and former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith landed on CBS Sports‘ list of the top-10 defenders in NFL history.

But is Smith listed a bit too low? Overall, Smith clocked in as the No. 8 player on the ranking.

With 200 career sacks, Smith is the only player to reach that total in league history. But at least the list has some very good company around him.

Here’s the full top-10:

