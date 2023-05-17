CBS Sports breaks down one good thing, one bad thing on Colts’ schedule

The 2023 schedule for the NFL was released last week, which means we now know what the path for the Indianapolis Colts will look like during the upcoming campaign.

While we’ve offered our biggest takeaways, favorite matchups and way-too-early predictions, CBS Sports broke down “one good thing and one bad thing” on the schedule for each team.

Here’s what CBS Sports said about the upcoming schedule:

One good thing for the Colts: The Colts get four of five games at home in October and all four of those home games will come against teams that didn’t make the playoffs last year (Rams, Titans, Browns, Saints). One bad thing for the Colts: Starting in Week 9, the Colts will have a stretch where they’ll play four road games in a five-game span, which isn’t great news for a team that went 2-6-1 away from home last season.

The Colts are sitting with one of the softer schedules in the NFL, partly due to the fact that they finished in third place in the division during the 2022 season. Some of the matchups are generated based on the placing at the end of each season.

It’s the reason they are playing against the Rams, Browns and Saints, all three of which finished third in their respective divisions in 2022.

The five-game stretch featuring four road games isn’t all that fun for the Colts. It includes a trip to Germany, a divisional game against the Titans at Nissan Stadium, and a matchup with the juggernaut Cincinnati Bengals. Fortunately, it also includes their Week 11 bye so there’s at least a small break.

Regardless, that stretch of the season could ultimately determine how the Colts will finish the campaign.

Considering the new additions of head coach Shane Steichen and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, it’s nearly impossible to predict how the season will go.

Still, it should be an exciting campaign for Colts fans to look forward to as a new era gets ushered in.

