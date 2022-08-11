CBS Sports Bowl Projections: Where Are The Mountain West Teams?
Will a Mountain West team make a NY6 game?
Bowl projection season is here
It is now magazine and preview season which includes many things such as predicting bowl games. The latest projection comes from Jerry Palm and CBS Sports.
The eight teams that are chosen for a bowl game are Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, San Jose State, Fresno State, Wyoming, and San Diego State.
Palm is by far and away the most optimistic about the Mountain West going bowling with those eight teams. The teams that are a bit of a surprise are the Front Range schools in Wyoming and Colorado State, and to a lesser degree San Jose State.
If the Mountain West can have those eight teams in a bowl season it bodes well for the league that has a few changes with talent and coaching changing programs.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. North Texas
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs Washington State
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. BYU
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
5:45, ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)
Preseason Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Georgia State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Central Michigan
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. UTEP
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
3:15 or 6:45, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC
Preseason Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs. South Alabama
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois
