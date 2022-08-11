CBS Sports Bowl Projections: Where Are The Mountain West Teams?

Will a Mountain West team make a NY6 game?

Bowl projection season is here

It is now magazine and preview season which includes many things such as predicting bowl games. The latest projection comes from Jerry Palm and CBS Sports.

The eight teams that are chosen for a bowl game are Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State, San Jose State, Fresno State, Wyoming, and San Diego State.

Palm is by far and away the most optimistic about the Mountain West going bowling with those eight teams. The teams that are a bit of a surprise are the Front Range schools in Wyoming and Colorado State, and to a lesser degree San Jose State.

If the Mountain West can have those eight teams in a bowl season it bodes well for the league that has a few changes with talent and coaching changing programs.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs Washington State

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Georgia State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Central Michigan

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. UTEP

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs. South Alabama

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Northern Illinois





