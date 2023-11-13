CBS Sports bowl projections have Texas in the College Football Playoff

Texas has everything to play for right now.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad is looking at a clear shot to the Big 12 Championship game and College Football Playoff berth. However, there is very little margin for error.

Texas must win the remaining regular season games on the schedule against Iowa State and Texas Tech. On top of that, the Longhorns would need to take home the Big 12 title in order to have a shot at the College Football Playoff.

Many national media networks believe Texas has the talent to do so. In CBS Sports’ updated bowl projections, the Longhorns sneak into the playoff. Jerry Palm projects Texas to reach the playoff as the No. 4 seed and face No. 1 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan (No. 2) and Florida State (No. 3) reach the Rose Bowl in Palm’s projections.

The Longhorns will have to navigate the remainder of the season without star running back Jonathon Brooks, who tore his ACL in the win over TCU last week.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire