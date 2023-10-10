CBS Sports bowl projections still have Texas in College Football Playoff

Texas is coming off a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma, but some believe the Longhorns will still reach the College Football Playoff.

As of right now, Texas won’t have to face another ranked team on their schedule. With an impressive win over Alabama in Tuscaloosa earlier this season, combined with comfortable double-digit wins over other opponents, there’s a clear path for Texas to reach the playoff.

However, there’s now zero room for error. The Longhorns will have to win the remaining games on their schedule, including the Big 12 Championship game.

That’s exactly what CBS Sports believes Steve Sarkisian’s squad will do. In their updated bowl projections, Texas is slated to face Georgia in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Michigan and Florida State were the other two teams to reach the playoff in CBS Sports’ bowl projections this week. Oklahoma was on the outside looking in facing USC in the Cotton Bowl.

