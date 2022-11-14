CBS Sports bowl projections has Florida playing this team

CBS Sports has updated their bowl projections for the 2022 college football postseason, with the Florida Gators projected to play the Purdue Boilermakers in the Reliaquest Bowl.

Formerly known as the Outback Bowl, the Reliaquest Bowl is currently scheduled to be played on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, with kickoff set for noon EST.

The Gators are coming off a 38-6 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, clinching bowl eligibility in Billy Napier’s first season as head coach. Offensively, the Gators continued to dominate on the ground. They recorded 374 rushing yards, led by true freshman Trevor Etienne’s 100 rushing yards.

He is the first freshman to rush for 100-plus yards in a game since Malik Davis in 2017. Defensively, the Gators set the tone early, disrupting quarterback Spencer Rattler all game long. The Gamecocks’ only points came on a fake punt and Florida’s defense has not allowed a touchdown in six quarters.

Purdue is coming off a 31-24 upset win on the road against Illinois. With their win, Purdue now sits atop the Big Ten West division. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Boilermakers. They now sit at 6-4 and have two games remaining on the season: Northwestern (Home), and Indiana (Away). If they win both games, they would make their first-ever appearance in the Big Ten championship game. They have not won a Big Ten conference championship since 2000.

Purdue takes on Northwestern on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST on FS1. Florida will travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt in their final SEC game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for noon. EST and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

