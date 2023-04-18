CBS Sports’ bold NFL draft prediction: Jack Campbell is the only first round linebacker talent

At some point, the production on the field and the accolades earned from every outlet have to play a part in an NFL prospect’s draft process and where they may end up. Sure, conventional wisdom and modern-day NFL wisdom are differing opinions, but at the end of the day, talent talks and countless awards aren’t won by accident.

That is the case for Jack Campbell. The Iowa Hawkeyes’ linebacker and Dick Butkus Award Winner is loved by many yet some feel his position in today’s NFL doesn’t carry as much value as others. All of that taken into account, Campbell is still one of the best prospects available in this draft when looking at how he is in comparison to others playing the same position.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports isn’t afraid to stamp his claim on Jack Campbell and did so in his recent 2023 NFL draft bold observations.

No joke, the only knock I have on Campbell is that he has short 31 7/8-inch arms. Everything else about his game screams “first-round pick.” He stays square to the line when flowing laterally to stay in position for cutbacks, has awesome coverage feel in zone, can run with tight ends in man, has plus ball skills, rarely misses a tackle, and tested like an elite athlete. I genuinely have no idea why he’s not widely considered a locked-in first-round pick. OK, so he didn’t run in the 4.50s at the combine. Maybe that’s it. Guess what though — Lavonte David ran 4.65. Fred Warner ran 4.64. Demario Davis, 4.61. Germaine Pratt, 4.58. Campbell is plenty fast enough, and he plays faster because of his fine-tuned instincts. He’s the only classic off-ball linebacker — so I’m not including Drew Sanders — worthy of a first-round pick. – Trapasso, CBS Sports

Trapasso isn’t the first to say this about Campbell and it seems to be snowballing in the NFL community a bit as the draft rapidly approaches. The value Campbell brings is getting a proven middle linebacker that can anchor a defense for years to come that will join a team with a load of knowledge, experience, and proven track record as an outstanding teammate and locker room presence.

