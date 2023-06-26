CBS Sports: Bills’ Stefon Diggs is fifth-best receiver in the NFL

It’s a crowded and talented field, but Stefon Diggs was included.

CBS Sports ranked their top-10 receivers in the NFL heading into the 2023 season. Diggs slides in at No. 5 overall.

Diggs, 29, is fresh off his second All-Pro season since being traded to Buffalo. That trade came via the Minnesota Vikings which brings us back to the ranking: The Vikes’ Justin Jefferson, who they selected with the draft pick the Bills traded for Diggs, was at first overall. Another sign that deal was a win-win.

Separating those two are the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill in second, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams and Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, respectively.

CBS Sports’ breakdown on Diggs can be found below:

Diggs has long been one of the best wide receivers in the game. He had his second-best NFL campaign in 2022 at the age of 29 as he earned All Pro honors with 108 catches for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. He recorded 29 percent of the Bills’ receptions, which was tied for the third-highest rate in the NFL last year, and was top five in the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. In his five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs never made a Pro Bowl. Since joining the Bills in 2020, he’s made the Pro Bowl every season. Diggs has played in 49 games for Buffalo. He already ranks No. 8 in franchise history in receiving yards (4,189), and T-No. 6 in receiving touchdowns (29).

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire