CBS Sports: Bills’ Greg Rousseau ‘under-the-radar’ player to watch in 2023

Ever since the Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller, he’s had the pass-rush spotlight on him.

That puts Greg Rousseau, who starts across from Miller, right in the perfect spot to be considered “under-the-radar.” CBS Sports did exactly that.

The outlet named 50 players in the NFL in this category ahead of the start of 2023 training camp. Rousseau, who did show signs of improvement in his second season in 2022, was listed.

With Miller coming off of a knee injury from last season, the case is also made for Rousseau to be Buffalo’s top pass rusher when the 2023 season begins.

Here’s how CBS Sports broke down Rousseau:

In his second year, Rousseau doubled his rookie-year sack total (from four to eight) and raised his pressure rate to 15.2%, good for 13th among 141 players who had at least 250 pass rush snaps last year. Rousseau is immensely talented and just 23 years old. With Von Miller coming off a torn ACL, Rousseau must lead the Buffalo pass rush.

