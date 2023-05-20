CBS Sports: Bills-Dorian Williams named among 10 best rookie fits

Even if Dorian Williams does not profile as a Tremaine Edmunds replacement, CBS Sports thinks he can be.

The outlet named 10 rookie “fits” with their new teams following the 2023 NFL draft. While many are focused on the addition of tight end Dalton Kincaid and his fit in Round 1, he was not selected.

Rather, it was Williams, Buffalo’s third-round rookie.

While Williams is not the 6-foot-5 build of Edmunds, he does have traits that CBS Sports thinks will make him a strong fit for the Bills defense. Williams’ talents help him put together a strong ability to defend the pass, which comes in handy during the modern era of NFL football.

But it remains to be seen if Williams gets a chance at starting for the Bills in 2023. Following the draft, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Williams might be eased into the team’s defense rather than hoping he becomes an immediate starter.

CBS Sports’ breakdown on Williams can be found below:

The Bills — and head coach Sean McDermott — adore themselves some fast, explosive linebackers. Size be damned. Sure, in 2018, GM Brandon Beane ascended the board to pick the gargantuan Tremaine Edmunds after Josh Allen was selected. Since then, the team has had no issue picking smaller second-level defenders if they explode to the football and are plus coverage players. That precisely describes Williams, the former Tulane star. A hair under 6-1 and 228 pounds, he’s almost exactly the same size as Buffalo’s All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, and he clocked a 4.49 in his 40-yard dash at the combine, which placed in the 94th percentile among linebackers since 1999. He also had 13 pass breakups and two interceptions in his final three seasons for the Green Wave. He’s very adept at understanding where he needs to be to follow route combinations and demonstrated awesome awareness when the football was arriving, an advanced skill many linebacker prospects simply do not possess when they enter the NFL.

