CBS Sports: Bills’ Damien Harris ‘under-the-radar’ player to watch in 2023

The Buffalo Bills have question marks in their running back room heading into 2023 training camp.

Among those is the status of Damien Harris. After signing a one-year deal in Buffalo this offseason, it’s unclear exactly what role he will have. Could it be a significant one?

CBS Sports made the case that Harris should have a spot in the Bills offense in 2023. The outlet named 50 “under-the-radar” players that could impact next season. Harris was one.

Here’s how CBS Sports sees Harris and his role with the Bills:

Damien Harris Bills: Over the past two seasons, Harris scored 12 touchdowns in goal-to-go situations, 10th in the NFL. If Harris can add physicality to Buffalo’s rushing attack, that will take allow Josh Allen to rush less often in short-yardage situations and, in turn, be a huge plus to Buffalo’s offensive versatility overall.

Taking wear and tear off Allen will be key. Harris and his ability at the goal line might be important, but he could use that on early downs, too.

James Cook will get his looks in Buffalo this year after the team used a second-round pick on him in 2022. However, Harris has the better build for an early-down rusher. Could he factor in there as well?

As of now, it’s a toss-up for who will have the most carries in the Bills offense in 2023 between Cook and Harris.

