CBS Sports Big 12 Hot Seat Ratings: ‘Pressure is mounting’ for Brent Venables
Coming out of a 2022 season where the Oklahoma Sooners had their first losing season since 1998 with one of the worst defenses in the team’s history, it’s not unreasonable to have questions about the direction of the program.
At the same time, it’s only been one year, and we haven’t seen Venables’ recruiting classes take the field and play significant snaps yet. The team may not have much success to speak about on the field yet, but the coaching staff has done a tremendous job off of it on the recruiting trail.
They’ve put together two top 10 classes, and with the way things are shaping up, the Sooners are looking at a third straight top 10 class in the 2024 cycle.
Ahead of the 2023 season, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd took a look at every head coach in the FBS and determined where they stood on his “hot seat rating system.”
It’s a system that rates coaches from 0-5. “Zero” represents coaches that are untouchable, like Nick Saban or Kirby Smart. “Five” represents coaches that are in must-win mode heading into 2023.
Here’s a look at where the 14 Big 12 coaches stand heading into 2023. We also included where each coach ranked in CBS Sports’ head coach rankings in the Big 12 and overall and their career winning percentages.
Sonny Dykes, TCU Horned Frogs
Hot Seat Rating: 0 – Untouchable
CBS Sports HC Rank: 1 (11 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .564
No coach in the Big 12 has done what Sonny Dykes did in 2022. His run to the College Football Playoff championship game was a magical one. What will the Horned Frogs do in year two without Max Duggan, Kendre Miller, and Quentin Johnston? That’s one of the big questions marks hovering over the Horned Frogs for 2023.
Chris Klieman, Kansas State Wildcats
Hot Seat Rating: 0 – Untouchable
CBS Sports HC Rank: 2 (12 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .600
After a long run of success at North Dakota State, Chris Klieman made the jump to Kansas State and the Power Five and those in Manhattan haven’t been disappointed. He’s been gradually pulling the Wildcats into the national title conversation. A Big 12 title last year solidified his status at Kansas State.
Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Cowboys
Hot Seat Rating: 2 – All good… for now
CBS Sports HC Rank: 3 (17 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .675
Mike Gundy is the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 and one of the most successful. Yet, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have only won 10 games since three straight double-digit seasons from 2015-2017. The Cowboys lost a lot of key pieces this offseason and seem destined for a dip, but Gundy is one of the more resilient head coaches in the league. If they can stay in contention until November and Alan Bowman can stay healthy, anything’s possible for the Cowboys.
Lance Leipold, Kansas Jayhawks
Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure
CBS Sports HC Rank: 4 (23 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .474
Lance Leipold has worked miracles dragging Kansas out of the bowels of the Big 12 standings. He’s gotten some great offensive production out of Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean. Now they need to put together a defense that can help their offense out a bit.
Dave Aranda, Baylor Bears
Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure
CBS Sports HC Rank: 5 (28 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .556
Dave Aranda’s tenure has been a roller coaster for the Baylor Bears. Two wins in year one. A Big 12 title in year two. A middle of the pack finish in year three. What does year four have in store? The success of this team will be determined by a defensive rebound and the progression of Blake Shapen at quarterback.
Gus Malzahn, UCF Knights
Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure
CBS Sports HC Rank: 6 (34 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .669
Gus Malzahn is arguably one of the most successful coaches in the Big 12. He’s five wins away from 100, and his run at Auburn earned a BCS title game berth. UCF is easily regarded as the new Big 12 team to watch this year.
Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones
Hot Seat Rating: 2 – All good… for now
CBS Sports HC Rank: 7 (35 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .587
Matt Campbell looked like a hot candidate to take a bigger job after turning the Cyclones into Big 12 title contenders a couple of years ago. He decided to stay in Ames. While the defense has become one of the best in the conference, the offense hasn’t kept up, taking a step back from the Brock Purdy and Breece Hall days.
Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns
Hot Seat Rating: 2 – All good… for now
CBS Sports HC Rank: 8 (37 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .557
Everything is set up for Texas to win the Big 12 in 2023. Steve Sarkisian’s improved his Longhorns over the last couple of seasons, but if he can’t capture a conference title this year when they’re the clear frontrunners, the questions won’t stop.
Kalani Sitake, BYU Cougars
Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure
CBS Sports HC Rank: 9 (41 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .622
Kalani Sitake and the BYU Cougars may not come into the Big 12 with a lot of national success, but he’s turned the once-independent into a tough football team that makes everything difficult, even against tougher competition.
Joey McGuire, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure
CBS Sports HC Rank: 10 (46 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .615
Joey McGuire’s off to a strong start to his tenure in Lubbock. Wins over Texas and Oklahoma in year one buy a lot of good will from the fanbase.
Dana Holgorsen, Houston Cougars
Hot Seat Rating: 3 – Pressure is Mounting
CBS Sports HC Rank: 11 (48 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .591
Dana Holgorsen’s high-flying offense helped the Houston Cougars become one of the better teams in the American Athletic Conference. Now making the step up, the former West Virginia head coach and Oklahoma State offensive coordinator hopes his team can find similar success. The biggest question is can the defense catch up.
Brent Venables, Oklahoma Sooners
Hot Seat Rating: 3 – Pressure is Mounting
CBS Sports HC Rank: 12 (52 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .462
The argument can certainly be made that pressure is mounting, but if we’re being reasonable, Brent Venables’ tenure at Oklahoma is still in its infancy. If 2022 showed us anything, it’s that the defense was a long way from where it needs to be and even where Venables expects it to be. They made a concerted effort this offseason to add talent, and it should be significantly better. The pieces are coming together, but the Sooners may still be a year or two away from being a national title contender.
Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati Bearcats
Hot Seat Rating: 2 – All good… for now
CBS Sports HC Rank: 13 (54 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .643
Scott Satterfield takes over for Luke Fickell who helped turn the Bearcats into a national power, becoming the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. The bar is high for Satterfield heading into year one in Cincinnati.
Neal Brown, West Virginia Mountaineers
Hot Seat Rating: 5 – Win or be Fired
CBS Sports HC Rank: 14 (59 overall)
Career Winning Percentage: .582
Everything seems to be stacked against West Virginia in 2023. The Mountaineers were picked last in the preseason media poll after another down year in Morgantown in 2022. West Virginia has quarterback questions, and leader Dante Stills is gone. Can Neal Brown do enough in 2023 to hold on for one more year?
