CBS Sports Big 12 Hot Seat Ratings: ‘Pressure is mounting’ for Brent Venables

Coming out of a 2022 season where the Oklahoma Sooners had their first losing season since 1998 with one of the worst defenses in the team’s history, it’s not unreasonable to have questions about the direction of the program.

At the same time, it’s only been one year, and we haven’t seen Venables’ recruiting classes take the field and play significant snaps yet. The team may not have much success to speak about on the field yet, but the coaching staff has done a tremendous job off of it on the recruiting trail.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

They’ve put together two top 10 classes, and with the way things are shaping up, the Sooners are looking at a third straight top 10 class in the 2024 cycle.

Ahead of the 2023 season, CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd took a look at every head coach in the FBS and determined where they stood on his “hot seat rating system.”

It’s a system that rates coaches from 0-5. “Zero” represents coaches that are untouchable, like Nick Saban or Kirby Smart. “Five” represents coaches that are in must-win mode heading into 2023.

Here’s a look at where the 14 Big 12 coaches stand heading into 2023. We also included where each coach ranked in CBS Sports’ head coach rankings in the Big 12 and overall and their career winning percentages.

Sonny Dykes, TCU Horned Frogs

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes reacts in the 4th quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 0 – Untouchable

Advertisement

CBS Sports HC Rank: 1 (11 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .564

No coach in the Big 12 has done what Sonny Dykes did in 2022. His run to the College Football Playoff championship game was a magical one. What will the Horned Frogs do in year two without Max Duggan, Kendre Miller, and Quentin Johnston? That’s one of the big questions marks hovering over the Horned Frogs for 2023.

Chris Klieman, Kansas State Wildcats

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 0 – Untouchable

CBS Sports HC Rank: 2 (12 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .600

After a long run of success at North Dakota State, Chris Klieman made the jump to Kansas State and the Power Five and those in Manhattan haven’t been disappointed. He’s been gradually pulling the Wildcats into the national title conversation. A Big 12 title last year solidified his status at Kansas State.

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 2 – All good… for now

Advertisement

CBS Sports HC Rank: 3 (17 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .675

Mike Gundy is the longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 and one of the most successful. Yet, the Oklahoma State Cowboys have only won 10 games since three straight double-digit seasons from 2015-2017. The Cowboys lost a lot of key pieces this offseason and seem destined for a dip, but Gundy is one of the more resilient head coaches in the league. If they can stay in contention until November and Alan Bowman can stay healthy, anything’s possible for the Cowboys.

Lance Leipold, Kansas Jayhawks

Oct 23, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold leads the team onto the field before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure

CBS Sports HC Rank: 4 (23 overall)

Advertisement

Career Winning Percentage: .474

Lance Leipold has worked miracles dragging Kansas out of the bowels of the Big 12 standings. He’s gotten some great offensive production out of Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean. Now they need to put together a defense that can help their offense out a bit.

Dave Aranda, Baylor Bears

Sep 17, 2022; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda talks to his players during a timeout against the Texas State Bobcats during the first half at McLane Stadium. Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure

CBS Sports HC Rank: 5 (28 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .556

Dave Aranda’s tenure has been a roller coaster for the Baylor Bears. Two wins in year one. A Big 12 title in year two. A middle of the pack finish in year three. What does year four have in store? The success of this team will be determined by a defensive rebound and the progression of Blake Shapen at quarterback.

Gus Malzahn, UCF Knights

Nov 26, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn (center) walks off the field after defeating the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure

Advertisement

CBS Sports HC Rank: 6 (34 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .669

Gus Malzahn is arguably one of the most successful coaches in the Big 12. He’s five wins away from 100, and his run at Auburn earned a BCS title game berth. UCF is easily regarded as the new Big 12 team to watch this year.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State Cyclones

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 2 – All good… for now

CBS Sports HC Rank: 7 (35 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .587

Matt Campbell looked like a hot candidate to take a bigger job after turning the Cyclones into Big 12 title contenders a couple of years ago. He decided to stay in Ames. While the defense has become one of the best in the conference, the offense hasn’t kept up, taking a step back from the Brock Purdy and Breece Hall days.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns

Dec 29, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian walks off the field with director of football administration Kyrah McCowan after the 2022 Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies at Alamodome. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 2 – All good… for now

Advertisement

CBS Sports HC Rank: 8 (37 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .557

Everything is set up for Texas to win the Big 12 in 2023. Steve Sarkisian’s improved his Longhorns over the last couple of seasons, but if he can’t capture a conference title this year when they’re the clear frontrunners, the questions won’t stop.

Kalani Sitake, BYU Cougars

Dec 17, 2022; Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA; Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake blows a kiss to fans after being given a Gatorade bath after defeating the Southern Methodist Mustangs at University Stadium (Albuquerque). Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure

CBS Sports HC Rank: 9 (41 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .622

Kalani Sitake and the BYU Cougars may not come into the Big 12 with a lot of national success, but he’s turned the once-independent into a tough football team that makes everything difficult, even against tougher competition.

Joey McGuire, Texas Tech Red Raiders

Sep 24, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire sings the school song after the Red Raiders defeated the Texas Longhorns in overtime at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 1 – Safe and Secure

Advertisement

CBS Sports HC Rank: 10 (46 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .615

Joey McGuire’s off to a strong start to his tenure in Lubbock. Wins over Texas and Oklahoma in year one buy a lot of good will from the fanbase.

Dana Holgorsen, Houston Cougars

Jan 2, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Newly announced head coach coach for the Houston Cougars football team Dana Holgorsen sit with Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta and President of University of Houston Renu Khator during the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at the Fertitta Center. John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 3 – Pressure is Mounting

CBS Sports HC Rank: 11 (48 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .591

Dana Holgorsen’s high-flying offense helped the Houston Cougars become one of the better teams in the American Athletic Conference. Now making the step up, the former West Virginia head coach and Oklahoma State offensive coordinator hopes his team can find similar success. The biggest question is can the defense catch up.

Brent Venables, Oklahoma Sooners

NORMAN, OK – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Brent Venables of the Oklahoma Sooners talks with head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys before their Bedlam game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Hot Seat Rating: 3 – Pressure is Mounting

Advertisement

CBS Sports HC Rank: 12 (52 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .462

The argument can certainly be made that pressure is mounting, but if we’re being reasonable, Brent Venables’ tenure at Oklahoma is still in its infancy. If 2022 showed us anything, it’s that the defense was a long way from where it needs to be and even where Venables expects it to be. They made a concerted effort this offseason to add talent, and it should be significantly better. The pieces are coming together, but the Sooners may still be a year or two away from being a national title contender.

Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield talks to the 2023 football team at the end of the Cincinnati Bearcats spring scrimmage at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Spring Game April 15 2023. Stephanie Scarbrough/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hot Seat Rating: 2 – All good… for now

Advertisement

CBS Sports HC Rank: 13 (54 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .643

Scott Satterfield takes over for Luke Fickell who helped turn the Bearcats into a national power, becoming the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff. The bar is high for Satterfield heading into year one in Cincinnati.

Neal Brown, West Virginia Mountaineers

Nov 19, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown during warmups before their game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Hot Seat Rating: 5 – Win or be Fired

CBS Sports HC Rank: 14 (59 overall)

Career Winning Percentage: .582

Everything seems to be stacked against West Virginia in 2023. The Mountaineers were picked last in the preseason media poll after another down year in Morgantown in 2022. West Virginia has quarterback questions, and leader Dante Stills is gone. Can Neal Brown do enough in 2023 to hold on for one more year?

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1366]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire