CBS Sports believes NFL record held by Ravens K Justin Tucker could fall in 2022

The Baltimore Ravens were a part of history in Week 3 of the 2021 season, watching kicker Justin Tucker boom an NFL-record 66-yard field goal attempt through the uprights as time expired, giving them a last-second 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. It was an incredible moment, one that will live on in league history forever.

However, when listing out 10 NFL records that he believes could be broken during the 2022 season, Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports mentioned the current longest field goal in NFL history by Tucker. However, he mentions that the record could be broken by Tucker himself, saying that there’s no reason to doubt that Baltimore’s kicker could attempt a 67-yarder.