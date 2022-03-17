CBS Sports believes Florida has a quarterback battle this spring

CBS Sports listed seven quarterback battles they are most interested in on Wednesday with spring football starting for most programs across the country. Florida surprisingly made the cut along with Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M.

Chip Patterson wrote that the Gators quarterback battle is between Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson and Ohio State transfer Jack Miller. Here is what Chip Patterson had to offer.

Jones considered transferring out of the program but was ultimately convinced to stick around by new coach Billy Napier and the offensive staff. That commitment will be tested with how the quarterback room is graded at the end of spring practice. Jones will have a chance to show that he can be the productive signal-caller that Levi Lewis was at Louisiana, and his experience with the team and program could give him an edge in the battle. Richardson was electric in flashes last season, but injuries kept him from being a consistent option for Dan Mullen or putting in work during the bowl practices that Napier was able to observe. He’s been recently cleared to return to practice and enters spring practice as the front-runner given his immense talent. “There’s a reason why people think he has an opportunity to be a good player,” Napier said Tuesday. Richardson and Jones will also compete with Ohio State transfer Jack Miller for QB1 slotting.

Many national media members like Patterson believe there is a quarterback battle raging in Gainesville this spring, but if fans follow local Florida reporters, none of them truly believe there is any competition going on.

Jones did throw for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season while Richardson only had six passing scores and five picks. However, the eye test tells a different story. Jones showed difficulty making reads in a timely manner and struggled with his accuracy. Richardson, in limited action due to injuries mainly, showed lots of flashes whether it was his hurdle versus FAU, his bomb to wide receiver Jacob Copeland against USF or his strike to Copeland to tie the game 42-42 early in the fourth quarter versus LSU.

Those spectacular plays made it evident to most that Richardson’s ceiling is much higher than Jones’ and hence why many believe there isn’t a quarterback battle.

Miller adds a new wrinkle but he never saw any meaningful action with the Buckeyes and was likely brought in to push Richardson if Jones did indeed transfer.

