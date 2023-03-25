CBS Sports believes Bears had one of the best offseasons in the NFL so far

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of an important offseason, where general manager Ryan Poles has made some impact moves to help bolster the roster.

Whether it was trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers (for two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore) or their free agent additions, NFL analysts like what they’ve seen from Poles.

CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked every NFL team based on its offseason moves so far, and it’s not a surprise to find the Bears near the top of the list at No. 3. They rank only behind the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.

Committing $90M+ to linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards is an odd use of resources considering they just dealt the superior Roquan Smith because of his price tag, but there’s no denying this team is much better across the board. QB Justin Fields finally has a legit No. 1 WR in D.J. Moore thanks to their trade down from the No. 1 pick. OG Nate Davis should help up front. And both RB D’Onta Foreman and TE Robert Tonyan should be rugged red-zone options.

There’s been plenty of skepticism about the Bears doubling down on the linebacker position in free agency. But the acquisition of Moore and some other free-agent additions around quarterback Justin Fields has analysts feeling confident about the direction of this team.

While there are still glaring needs along the defensive and offensive lines, the Bears have nine picks in the NFL draft — including four inside the top 64 — where Poles can land some impact players to shore up those holes.

Chicago’s had a great offseason so far, but Poles is just getting started.

