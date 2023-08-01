CBS Sports announces Week 1 broadcasting team for Saints vs. Titans

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is only a month away, and CBS Sports is pulling out all the stops to get fans excited for the New Orleans Saints’ home opener with the Tennessee Titans. One team has Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyjae Spears, and standout defenders like Jeffery Simmons and Kevin Byard. The other side boasts Chris Olave, Jamaal Williams, Michael Thomas, and Pro Bowl-quality defenders Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis, and Marshon Lattimore. Not to mention a new starting quarterback in Derek Carr.

But we aren’t here to talk about them. CBS Sports is shining a light on their own team: the broadcasters who will be commentating on the game and reporting from the field. The network announced that Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, and Amanda Guerra will work the Saints-Titans kickoff game on Sept. 10.

Lewis will call the matchup from the broadcast booth with McCourty sharing color commentary, while Tucker offers his own input as a game analyst. Guerra will be reporting from the sidelines. McCourty and Tucker are new additions — McCourty retired from the NFL after a 173-game career predominately spent with the Titans, though he won a Super Bowl ring with the New England Patriots in 2018. Tucker is a former player too, and he’s spent most of two decades developing his media career as an analyst. They’re both likely to have some valuable input.

Still, do we really need this information more than a month out from kickoff? We’ll circle back in previewing Week 1’s games once, you know, we reach Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire