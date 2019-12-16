CBS Sports announces a major shakeup to its golf broadcast

CBS Sports' overhaul of its golf broadcast continued on Monday.

The network announced that Lance Barrow, who has served as the golf division's coordinating producer since 1997, will step down following the 2020 season.

“For over 40 years Lance has embodied the tradition and history of CBS Sports golf and set the standard of excellence in golf production,” said Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports. “He is a golf institution and has been a tremendous ambassador of the sport on behalf of CBS Sports. We can’t thank Lance enough for his many contributions.

Barrow, who joined CBS Sports as a reporter in 1976, has earned 12 Emmys during his tenure at the network. However, while Barrow presided over a successful transition from legendary producer Frank Chirkinian, the CBS golf telecast has come under fire the past few seasons for a stilted, out-of-touch presentation. Barrow's exit is the latest move, following the firings of Gary McCord and Peter Kostis and additions of Davis Love III and Frank Nobilo, to reconstruct the network's approach to the sport.

Replacing Barrow will be Sellers Shy. An Emmy award-winning producer, Shy currently serves as producer for CBS’ coverage of the PGA Tour, NFL and NCAA basketball, and also oversees the Masters and PGA Championship preview and highlight shows.

“We are excited to elevate Sellers into the lead producer role. He is a highly-respected and accomplished producer, and has great relationships with our announcers, production team and across the golf community,” McManus said. “With his experience and leadership, he is the perfect person to lead our golf production. We look forward to a great season and have no doubt the transition from Lance to Sellers will be seamless.”

The announcement comes as the sport awaits the finalization of the PGA Tour's television negotiations for rights beginning in 2022.

