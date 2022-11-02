CBS Sports analyst lists familiar name as potential head coaching candidate

Auburn fans can expect to see many names floating around as possible replacements for former head coach Bryan Harsin.

The most popular names surrounding the opening are Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, Jackson State’s Deion Sanders, and Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

When listing his potential candidates for the Auburn vacancy, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports mentioned the above names, but also went out of the box by mentioning several unique names. One, in particular, has a tie to Auburn from its’ previous administration.

Kenny Dillingham, who served as offensive coordinator under Gus Malzahn during the 2018 season, is currently leading Oregon‘s high-powered offense with former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix serving as the quarterback in his system. Dodd lists Dillingham as a name to watch despite his age (he is only 32 years old). Dodd says that he may be worth the risk if that is the route that Auburn chooses to take.

If you want to take a chance, this is your guy. In 2019, as a 29-year-old, Dillingham was the offensive coordinator for Gus Malzahn’s last good team at Auburn. The Tigers won nine games, beat three top 20 teams (including Alabama) and averaged 33 points a game. Dillingham birthed the Bo Nix era (16 touchdowns as a freshman). The two reunited at Oregon where Nix has matured with the Ducks as a fringe Heisman Trophy contender. There’s plenty to like there for Auburn if they want to go extremely young.

After suffering a devastating loss to Georgia to open the season, Oregon has won eight straight games and is ranked No. 8 in the initial College Football Playoff ranking. Dillingham has led the Ducks offense to a No. 3 ranking in overall offensive yards per game, averaging 514 yards per contest.

