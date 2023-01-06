CBS Sports analyst defends Kadyn Proctor’s decision to flip to Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide 2023 recruiting cycle is shaping up to be something special, and five-star offensive tackleKadyn Proctor's commitment was the cherry on top. Proctor had been committed to the in-state Iowa Hawkeyes before ultimately flipping to the Tide right before NSD.

Proctor’s decision to leave his home state didn’t sit well with fans and he has been a trending topic for some time. Proctor explained that the flip was because he wanted to compete for national titles and play for Coach Saban. Despite his explanation, a lot of people don’t understand his decision and still believe it was because of money.

CBS Sports CFB analyst, Josh Pate, defends Proctor’s decision to flip to the Tide despite how good Iowa offensive linemen have been in the NFL. Pate says about Proctor’s decision, “Alabama has sent seven offensive tackles to the first round since 2009. The entire Big 12 has only sent five. The entire ACC has only sent six. Bama has outdone entire conferences at this position.”

If Kadyn Proctor buys into Coach Saban and the Crimson Tide he could be the eighth man to join this list.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire