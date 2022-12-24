CBS Sports’ Adam Schien: ‘More proof the Buffalo Bills are winning the Super Bowl’ (video)
CBS Sports’ Adam Schien has long believed that the Bills are heading to the Super Bowl in 2023.
Schien said the Bills’ 32-29 win over the Dolphins solidified that… but then came the interesting comparisons. Using some cross-sporting references, quarterback Josh Allen was compared to some all-time greats in sports.
Check out the CBS Sports clip below to find out which ones:
For @AdamSchein, Saturday was more proof the @BuffaloBills are going to win the Super Bowl.
"Josh Allen was a combination of Nolan Ryan meets Greg Maddux meets John Elway meets Santa Claus on Saturday night in the snow!" pic.twitter.com/3Ve5959M3D
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 20, 2022